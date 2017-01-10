Cliftonville boss Lyttle gutted as Reds Irish Cup wait goes on

Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle knows it will be another season before the Reds can win their first Irish Cup since 1979.

That was the year the Belfast club last got their hands on the famous trophy - when they beat Portadown 3-2 in the final.

The Reds played their part in a in pulsating Cup clash before losing 4-3 on penalties and Lyttle is not a fan of playing Irish Cup ties to the finish.

“The Irish league has a great tradition and that tradition was always a replay.

“You come away from home against a good team and get a draw and you go out on penalties. It’s a sickener.

“It was usually a replay on the Tuesday and that was what it was all about. It’s not an excuse, but why change things? It is traditional. But that is the way it is.”

And Lyttle thought they should have won the game in extra-time.

“I thought we finished the first half very well but it was even enough in the end but in the second period of extra-time I thought we finished the strongest and go on and win it, but it was not to be.

“The drought goes on for another year but I don’t want to talk about it because the more it continues. Our luck just has to change in front of goal,” he added.