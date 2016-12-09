Clint Hill banned for Rangers' clash with Hearts

Rangers defender Clint Hill is suspended for Saturday's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hearts following his sending off last week against Aberdeen.

Midfielder Josh Windass is still struggling with a hamstring injury ahead of the Ibrox encounter but could return to training early next week.

Boss Mark Warburton also hopes to have Jordan Rossiter (calf) back within the next 10 days although fellow midfielder Niko Kranjcar (knee) is out for the season.

Provisional squad: Foderingham, Tavernier, Wallace, Kiernan, Wilson, Senderos, Crooks, Halliday, Holt, Miller, McKay, Garner, Waghorn, Forrester, Dodoo, Hodson, Bates, O'Halloran, Gilks.