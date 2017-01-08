Coleraine snap up Harkin from Institute

Coleraine have completed the signing of highly rated Institute midfielder Ciaron Harkin.

The 20-year-old, who missed Stute’s Irish Cup win at Ballyclare on Saturday, has been a target of the Bannsiders for a long time.

We do our homework on him like we do with all players, and every report has been really positive so we are delighted to have him on board. Oran Kearney

And boss Oran Kearney is delighted to have finally landed his man.

“I feel Ciaron has been with us for a long time because I’ve watched him that often,” he said.

“I have watched him seven or eight times in the last year.

“I went especially to the play-off game away at Ballinamallard in May, and he was as good a player as there was on the pitch that night.

“We do our homework on him like we do with all players, and every report has been really positive so we are delighted to have him on board.”

Harkin, who has also played with Derry City, was captain at the Riverside Stadium.

“He was captain of Institute which says a huge amount at the tender age of 20,” said Kearney.

“That game at Ballinamallard was a big pressure game but the way he managed himself and the game was way beyond his years.

“He will wear the number four shirt vacated by Ruaidhri Higgins so there will be big expectation on him.

“It’s well documented we have a lot of young players at the club of his age and quality who have played a big part in our season and I would expect him to do the same.

“Young players bring a vibrant attitude to it and a huge amount of energy and that’s something which has been a huge part of our success this season.

“Ciaron is a fit lad , he gets about the pitch well and he will add to that.”