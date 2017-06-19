CONFIRMED: Dates and times for Linfield's big Champions League clash

Linfield have confirmed the dates and times for their Champions League first-round qualifier against La Fiorita of San Marino.

If the Blues can negotiate their way to round two, a mouthwatering clash with Brendan Rodgers' Celtic awaits.

The first round Champions League dates: First leg - Linfield v La Fiorita (San Marino), Wednesday, June 28 (19.45 ko). Second leg - La Fiorita (San Marino) v Linfield, Tuesday, July 5 (8.30pmko, 7.30pm UK time).

