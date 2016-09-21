COUNTY ANTRIM SHIELD: Ards see off Knockbreda

Ards 3 Knockbreda 1

Knockbreda made Ards work for their place in the last eight of the County Antrim Shield, but the Premiership club eventually progressed thanks to a brace from Carl McComb.

Ards took the lead against the run of play in the eighth minute when Ross Arthurs clipped a wonderful ball into the path of Guillaume Keke.

The French forward ran through on goal, only to see his goalbound effort saved by Ryan McBride.

Unfortunately for Breda the save cannoned off defender Tommy Wray and looped into the net.

Ards held the lead for just six minutes. In the 14th minute midfielder David Johnston collected the ball at the back post before firing it high into the net from around ten yards, to draw Knockbreda level.

Keke broke free in the 44th minute after some sloppy Breda defending.

He pushed the ball into the path of Joe McKinney, but the Ards No.10 saw McBride push his close range effort onto the post.

Knockbreda were the better side in the first half, but Premiership side Ards showed their class in the second half.

They retook the lead in the 53rd minute when Carl McComb deflected a Jordan Hughes’ free-kick beyond McBride.

Knockbreda should have equalised in the 70th minute. Hogg deflected a free-kick on to the bar, Kevin Lynch looked certain to score from six yards, but he blasted the ball against Hogg.

Ards sub Gary Liggett clipped the post in the 83rd minute, in his first game back after illness.

The game was over as a contest in the 85th minute when McKinney cut the ball into the path of McComb, who tucked the ball home for 3-1.

McKinney almost added a fourth, but he too was denied by the post.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS: Toals County Antrim Shield first round results

Ballymena Utd 3-0 H&W Welders

Carrick Rangers 1-4 PSNI

Ards 3-1 Knockbreda

Ballyclare Comrades 0-1 Glentoran (after extra-time)

Linfield 4-0 Donegal Celtic

Larne 0-2 Crusaders

Cliftonville 7-1 Bangor

Newington FC 0-1 Albert Foundry

Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-final results

Dungannon Swifts 3-2 Dollingstown

Newry City AFC 0-4 Glenavon

Portadown 1-2 Rathfriland Rangers

Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Valley Rangers

North West Cup semi-final results

Coleraine 2-0 Moyola Park

Limavady Utd 0-0 Institute (Institute won on penalties)