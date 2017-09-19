COUNTY ANTRIM SHIELD: Linfield march on as they beat Ballyclare Comrades

Holders Linfield were too strong for Ballyclare Comrades in the first-round of the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday night.

David Healy’s got off to a flying start against Ballyclare at Dixon Park, Stephen Lowry and Kirk Millar both scoring the put the Blues 2-0 in front by the 12th minute.

Comrades Mark Kelly replied for the hosts but Millar’s second of the match in the 81st minute sealed the win for the holders but a further strike by substitute Louis Rooney sealed a 4-1 win.

Jay Donnelly found the net twice in the first half, with Rory Donnelly and Ross Lavery also on target as Cliftonville went in 4-0 to the good at the interval against Knockbreda.

Donnelly nodded in to complete his hat-trick after the break, with Ciaran Caldwell adding the sixth in their 6-0 win

Billy Joe Burns put Crusaders ahead a minute before half-time at home to Donegal Celtic, with David Cushley grabbing a double after the half-time break and Philip Lowry also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Ballymena United - winners in 2016 - took time to get into their stride against the Welders before Leroy Millar, Cathair Friel and Fra McCaffrey scored to ensure an ultimately convincing 3-0 scoreline.

The Glens were flying as Tiernan McNicholl, Steven Gordon and Jonathan Smith 3-0 up at half-time at the Oval.

But Gary Lavery fired home two-long range efforts for Crumlin Star before Eoghan McCawl netting the home side’s fourth of the game to book their place in the next round.

And Carrick Rangers got a much needed win after a tough start to their league campaign as Ben Roy scored twice in his side’s triumph over PSNI, with Eamon McAllister and Sean Green getting the other goals in a 4-2 triumph for Davy McAlinden’s side.

Second-half strikes from Reece Glendinning, Gareth Tommons and Carl McComb proved enough for Ards at Larne as they won 3-0.

And David McMaster and Curtis Black both secured doubles in Dundela’s impressive 4-0 win over Glebe Rangers.