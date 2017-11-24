Crusaders' Whyte wins IRN-BRU 'Golden Balls Award'

Gavin Whyte has become the first Northern Ireland winner of IRN-BRU's 'Golden Balls Award' following his last minute heroics in Crusaders' superb 1-2 victory over Dundee United in the Irn Bru Challenge Cup at Tannadice recently.

The Scottish Championship leaders are the current holders of the competition but Stephen Baxter's team shocked them by coming from behind to win with substitute Whyte slamming home a dramatic injury-time winner after team-mate Dave Cushley had cancelled out Fraser Fyvie’s opener.

“It's an honour, but it was a brilliant team effort that secured the win over Dundee United," explained Whyte after receiving his award, “I only got 25 minutes as a substitute over there, but it was nice to pick up the award.

“The fans voted for the award in a poll, so I'll take that.”

The victory sets the Danske Premiership side up for a semi-final showdown against Inverness Caledonian Thistle who are managed by former Scottish international forward and ex-Derry City boss, John Robertson.

“That'll be another long trip and a tough game, but they should be the same level as Dundee United. We don't know what team they might field, but we'll try and give it our best and reach the final," added the Crusaders midfielder.

The Irn-Bru Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of February 17 and 18 but Crusaders have more pressing targets with a trip to Danske Bank Premier League leaders Coleraine on Saturday.

The Belfast men go into the game having won all seven of their away fixtures in the top flight this season but with Coleraine having claimed eight victories from eight at home, something has to give this weekend.

“I think it'll be a great game," continued the 21-year old, "Coleraine are in fine form and they have been brilliant this season. They have some brilliant players and it's a massive game, but we'll go down there full of confidence.

“They're on great form at home, but we're on a good run of form away from home, so if you look at it like that, I think it'll be a cracker."

And despite some pundits' shock at Coleraine's superb start, Whyte said is is not surprised by the form of Oran Kearney's team.

“They're flying. I suppose not too many people would have predicted the start they've made to the season, but I always felt they were more than capable.

“They went on a tremendous run of form in the second half of last season and also made the Irish Cup final, so it doesn't surprise me. Oran is a cracking manager and he has got his team well set up, so it'll be tough."

With Crusader having won their last nine fixtures in all competitions, things are set up for a titanic struggle at The Showgrounds.

“It's a brilliant run and long may it continue because we had a few rough patches at the start of the season.

“We drew at home to Ards and Dungannon – games we were expected to win – but after losing to Glenavon, we have really kicked on.

“Sometimes you need to get beat sometimes to spark you into going on a good run. I think we have picked ourselves down and done that.

“A win would be massive, but anything can happen in this league. A few positive results and you can catch the teams above you, but equally you can slip up. It's a massive game and we're really looking forward to it."