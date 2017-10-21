DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Glenavon hit four against Ballymena United at Mourneview Park

Glenavon 4 Ballymena United 0

Glenavon were just too good for Ballymena United and were comfortable 4-0 winners at Mourneview Park

The home side took the lead in the eighth minute as Andrew Mitchell fired home. It was a good finish from Mitchell but United keeper Conor Brennan should have done better.

It was 2-0 in the 24th minute as Mitchell volleyed home his second of the match.

Glenavon's third came in the 33rd minute as Bobby Burns shot home.

And United's day got worse two minutes later as Kyle Owns was shown a straight red for a foul on Burns.

Then it was 4-0 in the 43rd minute as Andrew Hall scored a free-kick from 40 yards.