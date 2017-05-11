DERRY CITY: City set to sign N. Ireland Youth international

DERRY CITY are set to capture the signature of talented N. Ireland U18 Schoolboys captain, Eoin Toal from Armagh City - a player Kenny Shiels believes has the makings of a 'top central defender'.

Both Derry City and Armagh City have agreed a deal for the teenager but formal registration can't be completed until the League of Ireland Transfer Window re-opens on July 1st next.

The player, however, will join up with the Derry City first team for training from next week and Shiels reckons he's one for the future and a player with real potential.

"He's captain of the N. Ireland Under-18s and he's a boy who needs to get full-time football to help develop his game," said Shiels. "He's just turned 18 and is a good size.

"I'm trying to build a defence with him and Sam Todd and Scott Whiteside - they are three central defenders we can develop together. Two are 18 and one is 19 years-old so hopefully we can develop those three and the club will be the beneficiaries of that in the years ahead.

"They are players I feel can come in over a period of time and help the club enormously," he added. "We can provide that and also provide a platform for him to maybe go to England at some stage, who knows?

"He has to grab the bull by the horns and have the desire to be a top central defender and I think he has those qualities."

A key member of the Armagh City National League winning team in 2015, Toal has developed into a N. Ireland youth international and has become an ever present member of the Armagh City senior team. His performances in Championship this season attracted the attention of teams from England, the Irish Premiership and the League of Ireland.