DERRY CITY: City sign ex-Kilmarnock defender Dapo Kayode

DERRY CITY has announced the signing of Nigerian defender, Dapo Kayode who joins the club on a one year deal.

The Brandywell club unveiled their new signing at the half-time interval during tonight's North West Derby clash against Finn Harps at Maginn Park.

A product of the Fulham Academy, the 25 year-old right back spent his formative years as a footballer at Craven Cottage and with the youth teams of Leyton Orient and Crawley Town.

He was also on the books of Scottish club, Kilmarnock and Romanian outfit, Dinamo Bucharest and brings plenty of experience to Kenny Shiels' backline for next season.

Kayode's signing follows the 12 month extension to Darren Cole's deal, completed last week, as Shiels continues to build for the 2018 season.

And the Derry City boss was 'pleased' to tie up a deal for the London-born defender.

"I'm very pleased to get him signed," said the Candy Stripes manager. "Next season we are going to make a surge to blend experience with out youth and he is the right age at 25 to do that."