DERRY CITY: Family launch Ryan McBride Foundation

The family of the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride today launched a foundation with the aim of helping young footballers in the North West.

The foundation board of Lexie McBride (Chairperson), Caitlin McBride, Mairead McKenna, Gareth McCay, Gerard Doherty, Kenny Shiels, Liam Coyle and Karen Payne, are giving up their time free of charge and all of the funds within the Foundation will go to assist, support and inspire young people throughout the area.

The aim of the foundation is help young people to realise their full potential. The Foundation aims to support, assist and inspire young players to achieve what Ryan achieved and to assist groups that Ryan supported during his life.

Initially, the Foundation will look at providing football kits and equipment to local clubs. It is also anticipated that the Foundation will work in partnership with Derry City first players to provide coaching and mentoring to young players on an entirely cross community basis.

Over the next few months the foundation will be embarking on further fundraising initiatives starting with a bucket collection at Friday night's derby against Finn Harps, at Maginn Park.

There will also be a dinner dance to be held in the Everglades Hotel and the foundation's board would like to place on record there thanks to Neil Devlin from the Everglades for facilitating this at short notice.

Further details will be posted on the foundations Facebook page and also at www.mcbride5foundation.com.