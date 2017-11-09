DERRY CITY: Former Aston Villa midfielder joins City

DERRY City manager, Kenny Shiels has softened the blow of losing influential midfielder, Barry McNamee by signing ex-Aston Villa man, Rory Hale.

The 20 year-old Belfast native is set to be officially unveiled as a Derry City player this afternoon after agreeing a one year contract.

Hale is the grandson of former Derry City striker, Danny Hale who finished as Irish League top goalscorer in the 1968/69 season after arriving from Dundalk.

By the time he left for Ards at the end of the 1970-71 year his three season Brandywell record read 100 goals!

Following his grandfather to Brandywell over 40 years later, Hale arrives on Foyleside after a spell with relegated Galway United.

The midfielder. joined the Tribesmen last August after returning from Championship outfit, Aston Villa, and while he was a key performer for Shane Keegan's men he was unable to help steer them clear of the drop zone.

Hale becomes Shiels' second new signing ahead of the 2018 campaign and joins former Kilmarnock defender, Dapo Kayode at the Brandywell club.