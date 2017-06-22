DERRY CITY: Nicky Low loan deal imminent

KENNY SHIELS is confident he can secure the services of Derry City’s in-form midfielder, Nicky Low for the rest of the season and expects to reach an agreement with both the player and his parent club, Dundee by the end of the weekend.

Low, who has a year to run on his current Dundee contract, is understood to be keen to commit to Derry until the end of the year before returning to Dens Park for the second half of the SPL campaign.

We’re very close to getting an extension on the loan. I’m working on that and I’m hopeful it will come to pass over the weekend. Kenny Shiels

As it stands, Low’s loan deal expires on June 30th so potentially tonight’s match against runaway league leaders, Cork City could be his final league appearance for the Candy Stripes should all parties fail to reach an agreement. However, Shiels is optimistic Low will remain with the club.

“The extension of his loan deal is close to fruition,” said the Derry boss. “We’re very close to getting an extension on the loan. We hope we can get him until the end of the season. I’m working on that and I’m hopeful it will come to pass over the weekend.”

Shiels is anxious to have a contingency plan in place should talks break down between the clubs and revealed he’s already been in talks with former Leeds United midfielder, Paul Keegan who has recently been released from his contract at Doncaster Rovers.

The 32 year-old Dubliner, who won League of Ireland titles with both Drogheda United and Bohemians, has played alongside his son, Dean at Doncaster and Shiels is a keen admirer of the experienced midfielder.

“I’ve spoken with Paul,” revealed Shiels. “You prepare in anticipation and Paul’s a great player. If we can keep Nicky Low then that changes things. There’s ‘ifs’, ‘buts’ and ‘maybes’. You look at someone and think maybe. What happens if we lose Nicky Low, do I have someone who can come in and fill that position? And the same applies to every player in the team. We’re looking at alternatives in case something happens.”

Shiels, meanwhile, will run his eye over a ‘trial player’ from England when Derry travel to the Coleraine Showgrounds tomorrow for a friendly match against the Bannsiders.

“I’ve got a trial player in against Coleraine on Saturday,” he said.

“We’ll have the bench from tomorrow’s match and the three new lads who will play against Coleraine at Coleraine Showgrounds. It’ll help Coelraine with their European preparation and help give some of our players gametime.

“Eoin Toal, Jamie McIntrye and Cole will all play in that game and a trial player from England will play in that game so we’ll see how that goes.”