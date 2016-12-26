Dollingstown delight in Bob Radcliffe Cup final victory over Coagh

Aaron Duke’s hat-trick helped Dollingstown record club history with a first Bob Radcliffe Cup final success, courtesy of a Boxing Day 5-1 win.

Coagh United took the lead in the festive showpiece at Lakeview Park when Richard Donaghy found the net.

However, Dollingstown hit back with two quickfire goals off Josh Norton and Duke.

Duke went on to wrap up his hat-trick before the break as Dollingstown entered the interval clear by a 4-1 tally.

Captain Aaron Moffett made his mark in the closing stages to cement Dollingstown’s grip on the prize.

“It is a nice bit of history for the club to win a first Bob Radcliffe Cup final,” said Stephen Uprichard. “Aaron scored three goals to bring his tally for the season to 29.

“There is obviously interest in Aaron from other clubs and he has been linked with a move away.

“But today was all about the team and, to be honest, since I came into the club the commitment from the players has been 100 per cent.

“We have a big Irish Cup tie coming up with Richhill AFC then it is back to the league, so we will hope to use this trophy win as a boost.”

Uprichard, previously part of the Loughgall coaching team, arrived at Dollingstown following the departure of Gary Duke to Annagh United.

“I have only been in a month and am really enjoying it,” said Uprichard. “The Bob Radcliffe Cup has been a big part of my career, with today my ninth or 10th final but only my second win.”