EFL CUP: Manchester City and Manchester United to do battle in fourth round

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola must pit their wits against each other once again after Manchester United were drawn at home to Manchester City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Having resumed a rivalry that turned extremely sour in Spain when they were in charge of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Guardiola claimed the early bragging rights with a derby victory in the Premier League earlier this month.

And now the pair will clash again when holders City visit Old Trafford in the week of October 24.

FULL DRAW: West Ham v Chelsea, Manchester United v Manchester City, Arsenal v Reading, Liverpool v Tottenham, Bristol City v Hull, Leeds v Norwich, Newcastle v Preston and Southampton v Sunderland.

Ties to be played in week commencing October 24

