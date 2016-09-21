EFL CUP: Northern Ireland’s Paddy McNair scores two as Sunderland beat QPR

Northern Ireland’s Paddy McNair scored twice as Sunderland beat QPR 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Sandro put the home side in front on the hour with an impressive strike from just inside the area, after goalkeepers Matt Ingram and Jordan Pickford each made a number of fine saves in the first half.

McNair’s brace, though, was enough to see the Premier League side progress.

And Sunderland manager David Moyes praised the midfielder.

“There is some misconception with his position. He is an attacking midfielder, he started as a boy as a number 10.

“He is very much an attacking midfielder. We have seen in training he is a good finisher.

“I believe he is better moving up the pitch and tonight was good for him. I think he will go on to be a really good buy for us but he needs a bit of developing.”