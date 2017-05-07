Marcus Rashford set to be rested for Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal

Jose Mourinho plans to rest tired Manchester United players in Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger welcomes old adversary Jose Mourinho to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Manchester United look to inflict more misery on the Frenchman

Marcus Rashford could be one such player after he limped off after scoring in the Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo, where Ashley Young exited with an apparent hamstring complaint shortly after coming on.

United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is banned from domestic action, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Tim Fosu-Mensah are sidelined.