PICTURE SPECIAL - Sir Bobby Charlton at 80:

As Sir Bobby turns 80 we look at his illustrious football career in numbers.
106 - England caps, one of nine players to reach three figures.
49 - England goals - a national record until passed by Wayne Rooney in 2015.
758 - Manchester United appearances, second to Ryan Giggs in the club's all-time list.
249 - United goals, another record since claimed by Rooney.
2 - goals scored by captain Charlton in the 1968 European Cup final, as United beat Benfica to lift the trophy 10 years after the Munich air crash.
5 - major trophies with United - three league titles, the European Cup and the 1963 FA Cup.
2 - clubs Charlton managed - Preston between 1973 and 1975, and Wigan for a brief spell as caretaker boss.
1966 - the year Charlton won the World Cup with England - scoring twice in the semi-final against Portugal - and later won the Ballon d'Or award as world player of the year.
1994 - the year Charlton was knighted.
