PICTURE SPECIAL - Sir Bobby Charlton at 80:

As Sir Bobby turns 80 we look at his illustrious football career in numbers.

106 - England caps, one of nine players to reach three figures.

49 - England goals - a national record until passed by Wayne Rooney in 2015.

758 - Manchester United appearances, second to Ryan Giggs in the club's all-time list.

249 - United goals, another record since claimed by Rooney.

2 - goals scored by captain Charlton in the 1968 European Cup final, as United beat Benfica to lift the trophy 10 years after the Munich air crash.

Sir Bobby Charlton as he received the freedom of Manchester

5 - major trophies with United - three league titles, the European Cup and the 1963 FA Cup.

2 - clubs Charlton managed - Preston between 1973 and 1975, and Wigan for a brief spell as caretaker boss.

1966 - the year Charlton won the World Cup with England - scoring twice in the semi-final against Portugal - and later won the Ballon d'Or award as world player of the year.

1994 - the year Charlton was knighted.