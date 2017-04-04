Search

PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW: Swansea v Tottenham

Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the form guide and key statistics ahead of the Premier League clash between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 5.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)