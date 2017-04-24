The Lucky Charms - Players who have won successive titles with different clubs

Newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year N'Golo Kante appears to be something of a lucky charm.

The France midfielder helped Leicester become Premier League champions last season and the Chelsea man is now on course to win back-to-back league titles with different clubs, with Antonio Conte's men currently top of the table.

N'Golo Kante

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the players who have already pulled off the notable feat Kante is poised to achieve.

ERIC CANTONA

The enigmatic French forward helped Leeds to the title in 1991-92, reclaiming the league trophy they had last won in 1974. He then moved on to Manchester United the following season and starred as the Red Devils won their first top-flight title since 1967 - and first of four with him in the side.

ANDREA PIRLO

Eric Cantona

The Italy midfielder finished a decade at AC Milan in style in 2010-11, celebrating a Serie A title. That was the second occasion on which Pirlo had lifted the trophy. When he did so again with Juventus a year later, it was the first of four Scudetto triumphs in a row with the Turin club that he would be involved in.

ROBERTO BAGGIO

Pirlo's compatriot Baggio went the opposite way between AC Milan and Juve, departing the latter at the end of 1994-95 as a Serie A champion - they had also lifted the Coppa Italia - and then helping the former win the division the following term. The back-to-back triumphs represented an excellent response from Baggio after his penalty miss in the 1994 World Cup final sealed Italy's defeat to Brazil.

MICHAEL LAUDRUP

Having won the Spanish league for each of the previous four seasons with Barcelona, Danish great Laudrup saw his run go on for another year after making the controversial switch to arch-rivals Real Madrid in 1994.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Ibrahimovic has achieved this a number of times in his trophy-laden career, although two of them involve Juventus' revoked Serie A wins of 2004-05 and 2005-06. Either side of those seasons, he claimed league titles with Ajax and Inter Milan. The Swedish striker subsequently pulled it off twice in three years from 2008-09 to 2010-11 as he went from Inter to Barcelona and then on to AC Milan.