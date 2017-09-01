Top transfer window deals

The transfer window closed and brought to an end an unprecedented period of spending in the Premier League amounting to £1.4billion.

Press Association Sport looks at the 10 most expensive moves of the transfer window.

Manchester City topped the Premier League summer spending chart - despite their bid for Alexis Sanchez falling through

Romelu Lakaku - Everton to Manchester United £75million

Jose Mourinho needed a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he spent big on the Belgium international, making him the second most expensive player in the club’s history.

Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid to Chelsea £60million

Chelsea needed a replacement for Diego Costa and after missing out on Lukaku, Antonio Conte turned to the striker he had on loan during his time in charge of Juventus.

Alexandre Lacazette - Lyon to Arsenal £52million

A long-term target of Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal boss finally got his man this summer and broke the club’s transfer record to do so.

Benjamin Mendy - Monaco to Manchester City £52million

One of a handful of expensive defenders recruited by Pep Guardiola this summer but he has all the attributes to be a success in the Premier League.

Kyle Walker - Tottenham to Manchester City £50million

A move met with surprise at the time when it made the England international the world’s most expensive defender but Walker is proven in the Premier League and Guardiola knows exactly what he is getting.

Naby Keita - RB Leipzig to Liverpool £48million

Liverpool had been trying to sign Keita all summer and he will not join them until next summer - an indication of just how much Jurgen Klopp rates the midfielder.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - Swansea to Everton £45million

One of the most drawn out transfers of the summer but Everton finally got their man in August.

Bernardo Silva - Monaco to Manchester City £43million

Another of Monaco’s talented title-winning team to end up at the Etihad, the Portugal midfielder caught Guardiola’s eye when he played against City in the Champions League.

Nemanja Matic - Chelsea to Manchester United £40million

Eyebrows were raised when Antonio Conte allowed the Serb to leave for Old Trafford and his impressive start to the season in red has only served to underline the surprise at the move.

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Monaco to Chelsea £40million

A third big-money import from Monaco, this time to Chelsea, with Conte signing the midfielder as a replacement for Matic.