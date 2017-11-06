VIDEO: Premier League round-up: Man City go eight points clear

Manchester City moved further ahead of rivals Manchester United as they went eight points clear at the top of the table after a 3-1 win against Arsenal, as the Red Devils lost to current champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
