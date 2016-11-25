Waghorn back in Rangers squad

Striker Martyn Waghorn returns to the Rangers squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership fixture against Partick Thistle after recovering from a rib injury.

Josh Windass has also returned to training after suffering an ankle knock against Dundee last weekend.

Jordan Rossiter (calf) remains on the sidelines along with fellow midfielder Niko Kranjcar (knee).

Provisional squad: Foderingham, Tavernier, Hill, Kiernan, Wilson, Senderos, Crooks, Wallace, Halliday, Holt, Windass, Miller, McKay, Garner, Waghorn, Forrester, Dodoo, Hodson, Bates, O’Halloran, Gilks.