Everton photos show Daire’s delight

Photographs provided by Premier League team, Everton highlight how a Belfast boy enjoyed the time of his life at Goodison Park,

Young Daire Flanagan was born with Apert Syndrome, which is characterised by the premature fusion of certain skull bones.

Lukaku with Daire Flanagan

Daire, who was not expected to live past his first 48 hours and has undergone many operations in his young life, made the trip to Liverpool on Friday after a fundraising campaign was launched by Everton supporters in Ireland.

The fund was boosted by a sizeable personal donation by Everton full-back, Seamus Coleman, who contributed £5,000 to help the youngster realize his dream of meeting his heroes.

As the photographs provided by the club show, Seamus Coleman was not the only star to meet young Daire, who led out the team alongside captain, Phil Jagielka, before the 1-0 win over Watford on Friday night.

He also posed for a photo with striker, Lukaku, who the club values at £100m, and was given a pair of signed gloves by goalkeeper, Joel Robles.

Daire also paid a visit to Everton’s training ground, Finch Farm, before Everton’s sold-out final home game of the season.

On Facebook, Daire’s family thanked Coleman and the entire club for making them “feel like royalty”.