Extra spice of potential Linfield showdown won't worry us, says Celtic winger

New Celtic winger Jonny Hayes does not believe the extra spice involved in a potential showdown with Linfield will worry the Hoops too much.

The Republic of Ireland international said: "It's going to be a tough game in Europe. I've got a little bit of experience playing there with Aberdeen where we maybe took our foot off the gas and almost got punished.

"Every game is tough so regardless of who we play or where we play, they will look forward to playing Celtic and probably raise their game a little bit.

"I'm just happy I've got a chance to finally pull this top on as it could be my first competitive game. Regardless of the opposition I can't wait to get started. If the first competitive game is in Ireland, I'll look forward to it.

"I've never really thought about stuff off the park. Fans treat games differently from players. We have to approach every game the same."

