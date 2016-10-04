FAI CUP: It’s all or nothing for Derry in Cup crunch

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels confirmed that captain Ryan McBride is definitely out of tonight’s massive FAI Cup semi-final replay, at home to holders Dundalk (KO 7.45pm).

The skipper lasted just 59 minutes before a recurrence of his groin problem flared up again and he had to be replaced by Ben Doherty, but one man who is certain to start this evening’s replay is teenager Conor McDermott.

The 19-year-old produced a ‘man of the match’ display at Oriel Park on Sunday and Shiels made the bold statement that McDermott is one of the best players he’s seen in quite some time.

“When you look at Conor McDermott, he’s going to be a great player,” stated Shiels.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve seen in a long time.

“He’s got mental strength, he’s got pace, he’s got strength, he’s got presence of mind, he reads the game well, he has got good anticipation, he’s great going forward and has got an awful lot going for him.

“I don’t say that about young players very much but he’s got mental strength and he won’t let my praise effect him in any way and I trust him.

“To play against (Daryl) Horgan for three hours nearly and he gave as good as he got - that’s a measurement on how far Conor has come.

“I’m delighted at his progress and Ben Doherty and I’m really pleased with those two kids.”

Shiels admits they are behind Stephen Kenny’s side in a lot of aspects, but he believes in his young squad, who are still in their early stages of developing.

“We learn from Dundalk, because they are ahead of us as a team and as a process.

“They are three years into the processing of that programme, so we are behind them, but that draw on Sunday gives us some hope, heart and experience of playing against such a good team.

“With the strength and depth they have they’ll be able to bring in (Robbie) Benson, (Darren) Meenan, (David) McMillan, (Brian) Gartland, (Dane) Massey and (Sean) Gannon, so they’ll have a freshness that we can’t afford to do that.

“We haven’t got the luxury and we are too early in our programme to have that amount of quality and depth in our squad.”

The Derry boss is keeping his fingers crossed that the momentum from the superb second half at Oriel Park on Sunday, can be carried on into this evening’s game.

“It would be great if the Brandywell was packed,” he added.

“I feel for the supporters, who have had to travel this last while to get some pleasure and some satisfaction in what they see and while the way we play has been very good at home, we just haven’t got over the line in the last three or four games at home.

“But hopefully we can get over the line this time and the fans get their satisfaction.”