Final call for Coleraine

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has challenged his players to produce the goods and get to the League Cup final.

Kearney has rested key personnel over the last fortnight with tonight’s game against Ballymena United at the forefront of his thinking, and he is hoping it will pay off.

“I feel I have done my duty to give us the best possible opportunity to progress. I fully stand over decisions made and I would do it again,” he said.

“We have a good record at Ballymena and we’ve had some really good performances there too.

“Tuesday night will be its own animal. We are in, inverted commas, our worst form of the season, statistically people would say that with three defeats in a row.

“My mentality and the way we have approached it with the players is they are well versed in where we are at this moment in time.

“I’m not being laissez faire about the games against Glenavon or Cliftonville, we wanted to take something out of those games, and possibly could have.

“I’m asking them to really focus in on Tuesday night, I’m glad we have those couple of games out of the way so we can go and get at it.

“I don’t think any run of form going into this game would really have made any massive difference.

“It’s a hard one to call, I don’t think there’s much between the sides, it makes for an interesting game.

“We want to get our best side out on the pitch and get the response we expect in order to get the performance,” added the Bannsiders boss.