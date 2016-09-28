Search

FOOTBALL: All charges against Hibernian and Rangers over Hampden trouble are dropped

Hibernian fans invade the pitch after the William Hill Scottish Cup Final

All disciplinary charges against Hibernian and Rangers over the Hampden crowd trouble have been dismissed.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed that a judicial panel had thrown out notices of complaint issued to both clubs in the wake of the on-field violence and damage following the William Hill Scottish Cup final.

Both clubs had been cited over damage to advertising equipment while Hibs also faced charges over the destruction of the goalposts and areas of the pitch after their late win sparked a pitch invasion