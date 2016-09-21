FOOTBALL: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger pleased to have seen off Nottingham Forest

Arsene Wenger ensured Arsenal had the right mentality against Nottingham Forest following last year’s League Cup upset at Sheffield Wednesday.

Wenger admitted last season’s 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough was at the forefront of his mind as he prepared for Tuesday night’s third-round tie in the East Midlands.

In the end it was a comfortable 4-0 win for the Gunners that eased Wenger’s team through what had looked to be a tricky test before kick-off.

“I told the players that last year in the first round we won at Tottenham and after that went to Sheffield Wednesday and lost 3-0 because we weren’t ready mentally for the commitment of the Championship.

“We suffered in the first 20 minutes a little bit and that goal helped us and after that I think everybody was focused to play the way we want to play - sharp movement of the ball, good mobility and always quick to move forward.”