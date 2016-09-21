FOOTBALL: Cesc Fabregas out to prove his worth to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Cesc Fabregas admits he is finding life at Chelsea “tough”, but has vowed to prove his worth to boss Antonio Conte.

The midfielder scored twice in extra time as Chelsea came from 2-0 down to beat Leicester 4-2 in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.

He is yet to start a Premier League game this season, with his only two starts coming in the cup against Bristol Rovers and the Foxes.

“It’s a new situation for me in my career after 13 years of basically playing all the time for my club and national team,” he said.

“And it’s been tough - I’m not going to deny it. But the last thing I will do is complain or put my hands up and give in. Something from inside is coming out stronger than ever and I will fight for my place.”