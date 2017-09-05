FOOTBALL: Chris Brunt ‘pulls rank’ to take free kick

Northern Ireland’s Chris Brunt admitted the Green and White Army couldn’t have asked for much more, following their professional-like display, which saw off the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

The 2-0 success at the National Stadium all but secures Michael O’Neill’s side a play-off spot for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Brunt, who cruelly missed out on Euro 2016 through injury, concedes it would be great to be part of a squad that reaches Russia.

“You come away for X amount of years with Northern Ireland and a lot of times you go back depressed and a lot of us have seen those times,” he stated.

“The younger lads who are in the squad, they are lucky because it wasn’t always like this. So yeah if we can get to the World Cup that would be great.

“That’s part of the reason after my injury that the lads made it a bit more appealing to come back and if things hadn’t have been going that well it may not have been the case.

“But for a few of us now it’s probably the last chance saloon for a tournament and obviously I didn’t get to experience the last one so it would be great if that happens, but it’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t, but we have given ourselves a chance.”

With two games remaining against Germany and Norway, the West Bromich Albion man believes next month’s clash the World champions is like a ‘free hit’.

“When the group came out and you see you have Germany in your group and without being disrespectful to our boys, you are pretty much playing for second spot,” he added.

“We are realistic. Germany are a good team, but it means they come to Belfast next month and we can have a go at them, it’s a bit of a free swing. I’m sure the atmosphere is going to as good as tonight and it will be a difficult place for them to come.

“Obviously after the first campaign when Michael (O’Neill) took over it was difficult for everybody but going to France last year where we were deserving to top the group by a long way and it was always going to be difficult to keep that going, but the way everybody has responded not just the lads on the pitch, but there’s a lot of lads who come away every trip and don’t get a kick, they are as important to the results as the lads who are playing.

“We are getting pushed everyday at training and there’s plenty of lads who are capable of playing when the more regular ones aren’t there.

“Look we have a great group of lads, the staff are brilliant with everybody and it’s a good place to be at the moment.”

The 32-year-old stated he had to call rank to fire home his second goal of the campaign.

“I think once Corry (Evans) was fouled on the edge of the box I fancied it, but Ollie (Norwood) got the ball before me, so I had to pull rank a little bit,” he joked.

“But I always fancied it and I was always going that side as well.

“I also told Jonny to go onto the end of the wall, so we had an extra body and as soon as I hit it I knew I hit it well.

“Once it skipped up off the grass it did the trick and I was delighted to see it going in.”

“I use to score a lot more goals when I was younger but you take or leave goals, it’s not really my job to score them but there’s no better feeling when the ball hits the back of the net and it gave us that little bit of a cushion going in at half-time.”