FOOTBALL: County Antrim FA and police to investigate mass brawl at Junior Shield final

An investigation involving the PSNI and County Antrim Football Association has been launched after this year’s Junior Shield final was marred by a mass brawl.

The behaviour of players, officials and spectators at Seaview on Wednesday night will come under review after violent scenes in the aftermath of the trophy presentation to Suffolk following a 3-1 defeat of Woodvale.

“We have been assisting the PSNI as of last night (Wednesday) and will also start our own internal investigation,” said County Antrim FA secretary Bernard Thompson. “We are bound by a procedure under the IFA Disciplinary Code and will follow that process.

“Our remit covers misconduct by officials, players and spectators so now it is about gathering evidence to review.

“We will continue to work with the police regarding any potential criminal charges.”