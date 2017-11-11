FOOTBALL: Crusaders stun Dundee United in Scottish Challenge Cup

DUNDEE UNITED 1 CRUSADERS 2

Crusaders spoiled Csaba Laszlo's first match in charge of Dundee United by knocking the holders out of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

An added-time strike from substitute Gavin Whyte saw the Northern Irish Premiership side progress to the semi-finals.

United's captain for the day Fraser Fyvie gave his side the lead early in the second half with a terrific strike.

But poor marking allowed Dave Cushley to level the match with a free header.

Just as the match looked to be heading for extra-time, the visitors took advantage of a mix-up in the United defence and Whyte duly punished them.