FOOTBALL: Curry is ’Stute’s match winner

Larne 0-1 Institute

Institute returned to winning ways as a second half strike from Dean Curry, was enough to see off Larne.

The centre-back netted the all important winner just after the hour mark, but it was his defensive display alongside Caoimhin Bonner, ensured the win on the road.

Paddy McLaughlin’s men were full value for the victory at the bottom side, who continue to search for that all important first victory of the season.

The Waterside men should have probably won by a bigger margin and in youngster Jake Morrow, ’Stute may have thought another talented player. The midfielder was very good throughout and went close to marking his debut with a goal.

Debutant Morrow, who slotted in behind striker Michael McCrudden, went close breaking the deadlock on five minutes, but his well hit left footed strike was superbly kept out by a fully stretched Larne keeper Stephen McConnell.

Larne went close themselves ten minutes later as Terry Thompson’s left wing centre found striker David Reynolds, but the young front man couldn’t keep his close range header down.

Just after the mid-way point of the half Larne’s James McCabe saw his speculative 20 yard shot tipped over by the alert ’Stute keeper Martin Gallagher.

Minutes later ex-Glentoran winger David Scullion saw his long range effort flash just past Gallagher’s left hand post.

The visitors were forced into a change on 38 minutes as Ronan Wilson had to be replaced by Aaron Jarvis, after the Derry City loanee was struggling following a clash of heads with Larne’s McCabe.

Minutes later a Aaron Harkin right wing corner found Bonner, but the centre-back’s close range header at the near post was somehow kept out by McConnell.

Early in the second half, Larne had a good half chance but Reynolds strike was deflected wide by a diving Bonner.

Gallagher was called into action on 55 minutes as he did well to keep out McCabe’s 25 yard effort.

Institute took the lead on 66 minutes as Harkin’s inswinging free-kick from the right found an unmarked Dean Curry at the back post and the centre-back side footed home with his weaker right foot from a few yards out.

In the closing stages Larne had the ball in the net but rightfully it was chalked off for a hand ball,

LARNE: McConnell, Fornah, Thompson, Abe, Bradley, Kottoy, Stuart (Arafa 60 Georgaklis 75), Downey (Tolan 65), Reynolds, Scullion, McCabe.

INSTITUTE: Gallagher, Wilson (Jarvis 38), Bonner, D Curry, R Morrow; S Curry, McCallion, Harkin, J Morrow, Dunne (Friel-Curran 86); McCrudden (Brown 69).