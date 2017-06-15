FOOTBALL: Derry City Legends in action this weekend

Derry City Legends take on Glentoran Legends in the Noel McBride Perpetual Cup, at the Bishop Field, this Saturday (KO 2pm).

This year’s donations, which will be collected at the gate, will be going to the Ryan McBride Foundation and incidentally the Derry Legends will be wearing the new Foundation’s kit.

“The Ryan McBride Foundation were given a kit from O’Neill’s and they have asked us to wear it on Saturday, for the first time, which we are delighted to do,” confirmed Liam Coyle.

Playing for the City Legends are the likes of Coyle, Kevin Deery, Sean Hargan, Gareth McGlynn, Gary Beckett, Felix Healy, Ciaran Martyn, Eamonn Doherty, Jack Keay, Paul Curran, Harry McCourt and Eddie McCallion to name but a few.

As for the Oval men they have John Devine, Justin McBride, Mark Glendenning, Jim Cleary, Billy Caskey, Paul Leeman and Rory Hamill in their squad.