FOOTBALL: Eoin Bradley nets winner for Coleraine against Derry City

COLERAINE 1 DERRY CITY 0

Eoin Bradley’s 86th minute winner earned Coleraine a pre-season friendly victory over Derry City as both sides prepare for next week’s Europa League fixtures.

The hosts had the ball in the net after three minutes as Jamie McGonigle’s goal bound header was flicked home by Eoin Bradley, but the former Glenavon striker was adjudged to have been offside.

Derry City – who fielded an under strength team – threatened on two occasions via Josh Daniels, with the winger forcing a save from Michael Doherty, before firing an effort over the bar.

On 22 minutes, Kenny Shiels’ men nearly made the breakthrough as a strong run from recent signing Jamie McIntyre resulted in Daniels forcing Doherty into a smart save.

Coleraine created their best chance on the half hour mark as Josh Carson found Bradley in the box and the striker’s back heel found McCauley but he could only drag his effort wide.

On the stroke of half-time, the Bannsiders carved out another opportunity as Lyndon Kane’s cross found its way to McGonigle, but he could only hit his effort straight at Eric Grimes.

The Bannsiders started the second-half on the front foot and created numerous opportunities but Harkin, Lyons and McGonigle all failed to find the net.

The winner was to arrive on 86 minutes as McCauley’s run from deep found Harkin and the midfielder spread the ball out wide to Aaron Traynor. The full-back took his time and crossed a delightful ball for Bradley to head home from close range.

COLERAINE: Doherty (Johns ’46), Kane (Mullan ’83), Harkin, McCauley, E. Bradley, Carson, McConaghie (Ogilby ’46), Lyons, O’Donnell, Traynor, McGonigle.

Subs Not Used: J. Bradley.

DERRY CITY: Grimes, Cole, Doherty, Toal, Whiteside, Schubert (Wilson ’62), Timlin (Duffy ’74), Bell, McIntyre, Daniels, Holden.