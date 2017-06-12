FOOTBALL: Ex Rangers defender among trio of Derry City signings

Derry City have added defenders Eoin Toal and Darren Cole, along with winger Jamie McIntyre to their squad.

Former Rangers defender Cole, has signed until the end of the season while Toal, who has been training with City for a number of months has signed a three year professional deal.

Ex-Institute winger, McIntyre, has signed a one and half year deal as Derry City boss, Kenny Shiels wasted no time when returning to work today following the mid-season break.

All three players can't play until July and for 25-year-old Cole, he can't wait to get started next month.

"I played with Nicky (Low) with Scotland U19's and I played with Harry (Monaghan) at Livingston, so the minute I spoke to Kenny (Shiels) I was straight onto Harry about the move," he said.

"Before signing for Derry you don't hear a lot about the league when you are living in Scotland, so I don't know how good the standard is, but having trained for a couple of days you actually realise how good the boys are and when you see there's a few teams above us and one of them are striding away with the league, then the standard has to be great.

"I know that the standard is going to help me and push me on as well. I have been training only twice a week with junior side Broxburn Athletic, so the full-time training is going to be quite hard, but I feel after two or three weeks I should be fine and then the matches will also help me out."

The former Gers defender can play in a number of positions at the back.

"I was full-time with Rangers for about five or six years and then played a good 30 or 40 games with Livingston; so I'm looking to get back to that standard again and hopefully I can play games here every week and then we'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I need to play every game, train hard and hopefully, touch wood, I'll have no injuries and if so I should be flying and do well. I'll be playing full-back, but just now I'll probably be playing centre-half, but, as I said, I have to work hard in training and try to force my way into the team."