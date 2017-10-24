FOOTBALL: Exciting new Adidas kit deal for Derry City

Derry City will mark their return to the refurbished Brandywell with a new Adidas kit after linking up with House of Sport, one of the largest suppliers of the world renowned sports brand in the UK and Ireland.

The three-year deal with House of Sport, will mean it will be the third time the Candy Stripes will be wearing the three stripes of Adidas, which is currently worn by the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Striker Owen Da Gama, pictured in a Adidas Derry City kit during the 1988/89 season.

From 1985 to 1988 City legends such as Owen Da Gama, Alex Krstić, Felix Healy and Liam Coyle all wore the famous Adidas Candy Stripes kit, then in the 1990-91 campaign the likes of Paul Hegarty, Peter Hutton and Johnny Speak played in a strip donning the famous three stripes.

In this new deal, Adidas will provide a range of kit to all the club’s teams from underage to the Ladies ahead of the 2018 League of Ireland season and onwards.

Design work for the new kits and leisurewear is already underway with the club expecting to launch an extensive range of leisure and playing wear before Christmas.

Derry Chairman Philip O’Doherty is delighted with the link-up with House of Sport.

“We’ve been in negotiations with a number of leading brands and we believe that this partnership is an exciting development for both sides,” he confirmed.

“With the team pushing for European football, the return to the Brandywell and the announcement of this deal, these are exciting times around the club.”

House of Sport Managing Director, Padraic McKeever is thrilled to be working with the Candy Stripes.

“We are extremely proud to have secured the contract to supply a club with as much tradition and standing as Derry City,” he said.

“We already service some of the country’s biggest clubs and counties under the GAAstore brand, and now with a flagship signing like Derry City we are ready to make waves in the soccer world as well.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club, and we are delighted to be part of that. This deal is one of the biggest in the history of Irish soccer, underlining our commitment to the club and helping them to deliver success.

“As a company we have a lot of exciting plans for the coming months, and we are looking forward to enjoying the glory days ahead with the Candystripes wearing the famous three stripes.”

The deal will also see House of Sport provide full support for e-commerce transactions for the club, ensuring that City fans all over the world can purchase Derry City merchandise. The firm will be responsible for all customer service and fulfillment.

City’s Commercial Manager, Orlaith Meenan added: ”We are delighted to be working with a global brand such as Adidas to supply Derry City.

“We believe that the return of the iconic three stripes will prove very popular with our supporters.

“We are looking forward to a full launch of the range in the coming weeks.”