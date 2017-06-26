FOOTBALL: Hibernian join Hearts in chase for Kyle Lafferty

Hibernian have joined Hearts in the race to sign former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty it was reported on Monday night.

The 29-year-old Northern Irishman, who was in Edinburgh on Friday for talks with Hearts, is available on a free transfer after leaving Norwich City.

Hearts expect a response from Lafferty in the next 24 hours BBC Scotland said.

Meanwhile, Hibs are hopeful of keeping John McGinn after rejecting a bid from English Championship side Ipswich Town.

McGinn, 22, has been a stand-out performer for the Easter Road side since moving from St Mirren in 2015.

The midfielder, who has picked up three Scotland caps, played a key role as Hibs secured promotion to the Premiership last season, winning the Championship player of the year award.

Lafferty left Rangers in 2012, joining Swiss side Sion before moving to Italy’s Serie A with Palermo. A switch to Norwich followed, and he was subsequently loaned to Turkish side Rizespor and then Birmingham City.