FOOTBALL: IFA ‘disappointed’ with FIFA fine over Remembrance Day tributes

The Irish FA released a statement on Wednesday night explaining their ‘disappointment’ about the fine that was imposed on them by FIFA over their Remembrance Day tributes.

FIFA announced on Monday that the associations of Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales had been punished to varying degrees for their Remembrance Day tributes.

The IFA’s statement on Wednesday night said: “The board of the Irish FA wishes to express its severe disappointment that the FIFA disciplinary committee issued the association with a fine and a reprimand for acts of remembrance at the Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan game on Armistice Day.

“In the weeks leading up to the match on November 11, the Irish FA had discussions with FIFA to get guidance on what was permitted within the laws of the game.

“Having followed that guidance in the delivery of the acts of remembrance at the match, it is extremely disappointing that the FIFA disciplinary committee came to the conclusions that it did.

“The Irish FA cannot appeal the 15,000 CHF fine under FIFA regulations and having discussed the options at the board meeting this evening, the association will not pursue any further legal recourse.

“However, the association will write to the President of FIFA to arrange an urgent meeting to seek clarity on this issue going forward.”