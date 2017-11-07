FOOTBALL: Jobby Crossan pitchside as Man City honour goal hero Sergio Aguero

FORMER Man City skipper, Jobby Crossan was a guest at pitchside on Sunday as Sergio Aguero was honoured for becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer in a pre-match ceremony.

Brandywell native, Crossan, captained City for almost four years in the mid-sixties winning the Second Division and he met up with some of his former teammates prior to the 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad.

Indeed, the former Northern Ireland international joined Mike Summerbee and Colin Bell amongst others, as the Argentine was honoured for hitting his landmark 178th goal for the club - breaking Eric Brook’s 78 year-old record.

Prior to kick-off, Crossan was pitchside as Summerbee and Betty Cowgill, the daughter of Brook, presented Aguero with his prize. And the Derry man insists it was a fantastic occasion for everyone involved.

“I captained Man City for three-and-a-half years and we were fortunate to have a good run so I suppose the club were just showing their appreciation by inviting me to a fantastic occasion. It was a fantastic couple of days.”

Crossan is a regular attendee at the Etihad but he admits a lot has changed since his brief stint with City during those glory days at Maine Road.

Former Man City captain, John 'Jobby' Crossan pictured in action for Sunderland at Roker Town

“We were fortunate to be playing well at Man City at the time and when you’re playing well everything falls into place.

“People don’t appreciate what’s happening with the stadium and the team. It’s just day and night with what Maine Road was like during my time.

“When I initially went there they had 10 to 12 thousand at the games and when I left there was 56,000. It was a great time which flew in which is the way things go when they’re going well.”