FOOTBALL: Kane out for a few weeks

Coleraine suffered an injury blow ahead of their Europa League clash against Haugesund.

Young defender Lyndon Kane is likely to be out for a number of weeks after breaking his metatarsal in a friendly win over Derry City, at the Showgrounds, on Saturday.

In the second half, Kane went over on his ankle in the friendly encounter, which was settled by Eoin Bradley's late header, before limping off.

It's a big blow for Oran Kearney's side, as the 20-year-old is sure to miss the start of the Danske Bank Irish League Premiership season.

The Bannsiders travel to Norway on Wednesday to face a Haugesund side on Thursday night, who currently sit eighth in the Norwegian Tippeligaen table and only last weekend had impressive home win over second placed Rosenborg.