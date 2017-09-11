FOOTBALL: Kevin Deery takes up Sligo Rovers post

Former Institute manager Kevin Deery is back in the dug-out after being appointed as Gerard Lyttle’s number two at Sligo Rovers.

The ex-Derry City skipper, who stepped down as ’Stute boss last May, took his first training session with the Bit O’Red last night and says he’s delighted to be back in football.

“I made a decision to leave Institute, even though I had nothing lined up, but I’m a firm believer if something’s meant to be, it will be and now I’m at Sligo,” he said. “I’m going to try and make a positive impact on the team and just be myself.”

And after conversations with Sligo manager, Lyttle, Deery is relishing the run-in. Rovers are currently in the bottom three with six games remaining, but Deery believes this Saturday’s game at fellow strugglers Finn Harps is a ‘six pointer’.

“Our next two games are massive but we won’t be looking past Harps,” he insisted.

“They had a great win against Limerick and their win moved us into the relegation zone. It’s going to be tough and it’s a real six pointer.

“There are still a lot of teams in the relegation fight so I expect it to go right down to the last game.”

Deery, who this weekend will be coming up against friends Paddy McCourt and Paul Hegarty, is looking forward to getting back into the dug-out.

“It’s ironic that my first game as number two is going to be against players and coaches who I have either worked or played with all my life,” he added.

“But for 90 minutes we are all there to try and win football games. After that you we’ll all get on well with each other, but for those 90 minutes we won’t be friends.”