FOOTBALL: Malcolm Brodie media centre opens at National Stadium

A specially commissioned display honouring the memory of the sports journalist Malcolm Brodie was unveiled on Tuesday at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.

It was presented by Martin Lennon, managing director of O’Hare & McGovern - the Newry-based construction company - which was the main contractor for the £35m redevelopment scheme at the stadium.

The huge display on the wall of the new Malcolm Brodie Media Centre details the career of the legendary writer who died in January 2013, aged 86, after more than 50 years reporting on matches across the world which including 14 World Cup tournaments.

Former colleagues belonging to the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association, of which he was a former president, were among the guests who heard Mr Lennon reflect on the life and times of the former Belfast Telegraph sports editor whom he described as once being the elder statesman of sports journalism in Northern Ireland.

He said: “He was without question a legend of his trade, known and respected throughout the world, and he was just as happy mixing with the fans here on a cold winter’s night, as he was rubbing shoulders with the game’s great and the good at an international fixture somewhere on the far side of the globe.”

Other senior O’Hare and McGovern management members, the IFA president David Martin, the Association’s Chief Executive Patrick Nelson, the Olympic Gold medalist Dame Mary Peters, as well as members of Mr Brodie’s family, including his widow Margaret, also attended the event.

The stadium which has a capacity for 18,500 fans, was officially opened last October at the completion of a two year redevelopment scheme.

The BBC’s Jackie Fullerton, a lifelong friend said: “He was a colossus in the world of journalism, respected and cherished in equal measure – a beacon of wisdom and professionalism.

“The fact that the media centre is being named after him is a source of profound pride for our association,” he added.