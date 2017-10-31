FOOTBALL: McNamee undecided

Derry City’s Barry McNamee has laughed off rumours about a possible move to Limerick next season, but admits he does have offers on the table.

McNamee, who held talks with Derry boss Kenny Shiels last week, explained he wants to take a break from all things football for at least a week after what he described was a ‘toil mentality’ season.

A product of the successful City youth set-up, the talented midfielder, who netted 10 goals this season and was joint top scorer with Aaron McEneff, would be a massive loss to the ‘Candy Stripes’ if he opts to leave the club after six seasons.

“For me it has been a long season, as it has been for everyone at the club,” stated McNamee.

“Obviously we qualified for Europe but I don’t think there has been a season like it in the club’s history or even the League of Ireland history.

“It has taken it’s toil, mentality more than anything and I’m now just looking forward to a break. I’m in no real panic about making a decision at the minute.

“I have spoken to Kenny and he knows and he appreciates that, so I’m just going to give it a couple of weeks before I even start to think about what the next move is.”

Only last week it was reported that the 25-years-old was on his way to Munster not only to sign for Neil McDonald’s promoted side, but to also further his studies, something which isn’t on his mind.

“As far as I’m concerned they are only rumours,” added McNamee.

“For a number of weeks I have been hearing about this Limerick rumour but I never really thought anything about it. Then, this week, it has all kicked off on social media and a few fans have been asking questions but from my point of view, I’ve heard nothing from Limerick.

I’m just going to give it a couple of weeks before I even start to think about what the next move is. Barry McNamee

“It has not been in mind to go to Limerick to study or anything like that.”

It’s believed the likes of Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic are all sides who would fancy the Ramelton man pulling the strings in their midfield area and with Patrick McEleney and Robbie Benson both rumoured to be leaving Dundalk, McNamee’s former boss, Stephen Kenny, may also be tempted to make a move for him.

“I have been sounded out by a few clubs looking to talk to me and I’ll probably speak to them over the phone this week, before maybe the following week, when I will think about what to do next season,” he added.

“We are now off on our break and from my point of view it’s a matter of having a complete shut down for a week, then start doing a bit of running and some light gym work, just to keep myself ticking over.”

At the end of the 2014 season, the midfielder was on the verge of leaving the Brandywell and joining Liam Buckley’s St Pat’s side, but he changed his mind and remained with Derry.

On that occasion his future wasn’t sorted until after Christmas but McNamee doesn’t want to leave it that long this time around.

“The big one for me was after the FAI Cup final loss when I actually considered leaving,” he confirmed.

“I had two or three offers on the table from different clubs and one from Derry but that deal out dragged on far too long.

“I was thinking about that deal 24/7 and this time I really want to make sure I have made my decision as soon as I can, but after the mental impact of this season, I really need to take a couple of weeks to myself, just think about things and even start thinking about things away from football.

“During a season you get caught up too much in it. You are always looking ahead to the next match and I just want to take a couple of weeks away from it before I even think about next year but, as I said, I’m not panicking.”