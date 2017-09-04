FOOTBALL: Michael O’Neill hails Jonny Evans after win over Czech Republic

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill hailed defender Jonny Evans after his 10 out of 10 performance against the Czech Republic at the International Stadium at Windsor Park on Tuesday night

Evans was on target along with Chris Brunt to secure a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against the Czechs.

The result means Northern Ireland have secured second spot in Group C and are virtually assured a play-off place - and O’Neill says having Evans on the pitch is a huge plus for his side.

“Jonny has been fantastic this week, he had stuff going on the background and he has been outstanding.

“He handles it very well and his performances in both games have been fantastic,

“I thought Aaron Hughes and him were fantastic tonight. They had to defend tonight and the Czechs had a physical player up-front and they also had lots of movement in front of them.

“You need a player with top game intelligence to handle that and Jonny has that is abundance.

“He organises the players around him and we have played eight games in this campaign and kept seven clean sheets. Jonny Evans has played in all eight games and I don’t think that is a coincidence.

“We didn’t have him for that length of time for the qualification for the Euros and I think whoever plays beside Jonny becomes a better player for playing alongside him. I thought he was immense again tonight.”

And O’Neill admitted he was pleased with the 2-0 win, securing second spot in the group - but it was a bitter, sweet moment as they still don’t know if they have secured one of the eight play-off spots for next year’s World Cup Finals in Russia.

“I talk about the draw for the play-offs but I don’t want to be premature. But if and when we get into that position - who would you want?

“Probably teams would have said they would not mind playing Northern Ireland - but if they have looked at us in this campaign they would probable say ‘no’ (to getting us).

“It is also very difficult at this time because there is loads of football to be played. We have two games left and we will be looking to put on a display against Germany at Windsor and we will go and try and win the game in Norway.

“We will keep going and hopefully the points we have at the end will see us into the play-offs.”