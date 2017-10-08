FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland beaten by Norway in Oslo

NORWAY 1 NORTHERN IRELAND 0

An own goal by Chris Brunt late in their final World Cup qualifying Group C game in Oslo gave Norway a narrow win.

The result mattered not as Northern Ireland's place in the play-offs for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia was already assured.

But Michael O'Neill's men were looking to finish their campaign on a high and improve their position for the seedings ahead of the play-offs draw on Tuesday, October 17.

