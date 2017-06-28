FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty signs for Hearts

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Hearts on a two-year deal, subject to a medical.

Laffertywas a free agent after leaving Norwich City after having spells for Burnley, Rangers, Sion and Palermo.

Hibernian were also interested in Lafferty, who has 58 senior international caps.

The striker won three Scottish Premier League titles with the Ibrox side and also featured in the 2009 Scottish Cup final win over Falkirk.

A season in Switzerland and one in Italy followed before his return to England with Norwich.

The Canaries loaned him to Turkey’s Caykur Rizespor in 2015 and Birmingham City the following year.

Lafferty has scored 78 club goals and 20 at international level.