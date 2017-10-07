FOOTBALL: Norway striker Joshua King ruled out through injury

Bournemouth striker Joshua King will miss Norway's final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland due to a hamstring injury.

King scored twice in his country's 8-0 win over San Marino on Thursday but came off around the hour-mark and has now confirmed he will not be risked for Sunday's encounter with Northern Ireland in Oslo.

The 25-year-old has netted five times in these qualifiers, more than any other Norwegian or Northern Irish player, but Lars Lagerback's side already know there is no chance of them qualifying.

"I felt my hamstring during the game (on Thursday) and in view of my history, we do not take any chances," King told NFF TV.

"Myself, Lars and the medical team have discussed and agreed that I'm going home to get back (to fitness) as early as possible."

Former Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen, who scored six goals in 37 appearances during his 12-month spell at Tynecastle, has been called up to replace King.