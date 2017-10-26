FOOTBALL: Pedro Caixinha's Rangers future in doubt

Rangers board members have met to discuss the future of boss Pedro Caixinha in the wake of their latest setback.

Further pressure was heaped on the Portuguese coach after a troubled seven-month reign at Ibrox when his side followed up Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The Gers directors gathered at Ibrox on Thursday morning to talk through their next move. Chairman Dave King left the meeting early but Press Association Sport understands the rest of his boardroom colleagues remained to mull over their options.